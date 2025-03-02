ConBrio Beteiligungen AG Acquires Substantial Stake in Nanollose Ltd.

Nanollose Ltd. ( (AU:NC6) ) has shared an update.

Nanollose Ltd. has announced that ConBrio Beteiligungen AG, along with several associated entities and individuals, has become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a 5.46% voting power through the purchase of 12,705,657 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition signifies a significant investment in Nanollose, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests, as ConBrio and its associates have acquired these shares through various transactions over recent months.

More about Nanollose Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 384,690

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.25M

