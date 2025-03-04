Comtech Telecommunications Enhances Financial Flexibility with Amendments

Comtech Telecommunications ( (CMTL) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 3, 2025, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announced amendments to its credit agreements, including a waiver of certain defaults and adjustments to financial covenants, such as reducing interest rate margins and liquidity requirements. Additionally, the company restructured its convertible preferred stock, exchanging Series B-2 for Series B-3 shares, which included board observer rights and information access for investors. These changes aim to strengthen Comtech’s financial flexibility and governance structure.

More about Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing advanced communication solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering satellite-based communications, wireless communications, and other innovative technologies to a broad range of markets, including commercial and government sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -58.44%

Average Trading Volume: 558,775

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $49.59M

