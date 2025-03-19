Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting to Review Annual Results

Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd. ( (HK:0712) ) has issued an update.

Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd. announced a board meeting scheduled for March 31, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s final results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend or other distributions, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd.

Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the solar energy industry. It focuses on providing solar systems and related products, serving markets that are increasingly turning towards renewable energy solutions.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.98M

Learn more about 0712 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com