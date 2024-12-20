Comstock Mining Sells Stake to Mackay Precious Metals

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Comstock Mining ( (LODE) ) has shared an announcement.

Comstock Inc. has sold its entire interest in Comstock Northern Exploration LLC and a 25% stake in Pelen LLC to Mackay Precious Metals Inc. for $2.75 million, with part of the payment made in cash and the rest in cash or stock. The deal, which includes a 1.5% royalty on net smelter returns, enables Comstock to focus on advancing other projects and expanding its gold and silver potential in the southern part of its district, aligning with its strategic growth in the gold and silver cycle.

More about Comstock Mining

Comstock Inc. specializes in commercializing innovative technologies that aid in global decarbonization and clean energy transitions. They primarily focus on converting under-utilized natural resources, such as woody biomass, into low-carbon renewable fuels and end-of-life metal extraction and renewal. Additionally, they engage in generative AI-enabled advanced materials synthesis and mineral discovery for sustainable mining.

YTD Price Performance: -45.27%

Average Trading Volume: 3,434,866

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $66.06M

For a thorough assessment of LODE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.