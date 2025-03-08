Comstock Inc. Reports 2024 Success and Plans Spin-Off

Comstock Mining ( (LODE) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Comstock Mining presented to its investors.

Comstock Inc., a company specializing in renewable energy and mining technologies, has announced its full year 2024 results, showcasing significant advancements in its metals and fuels segments. The company has achieved its 2024 objectives, including market leadership in photovoltaic recycling and securing commercial agreements for renewable fuels, positioning itself for a strategic spin-off of Comstock Fuels into a separate public company.

In 2024, Comstock Metals advanced its zero-landfill photovoltaic recycling technology and commenced production at its demonstration facility, ensuring 100% recovery of materials. The company secured revenue-generating supply commitments and permits for industry-scale expansion. Comstock Fuels validated high-yield biofuel production, executed agreements for biofuel refineries, and secured significant funding and strategic investments, including a partnership with Marathon Petroleum Corp. Comstock Mining monetized claims and updated plans for the Dayton Mine, positioning its assets for expansion amid rising silver and gold prices.

The company is focused on expanding its renewable metals and fuels businesses in 2025, with plans to monetize legacy assets and investments. Comstock aims to establish three industry-scale facilities for renewable metals and multiple commercial facilities for renewable fuels. The company has attracted sophisticated partners and is proceeding with transformative transactions, including a Series A investment for Comstock Fuels, to unlock value and create two high-growth public companies.

Comstock’s forward-looking strategy emphasizes the commercialization of hard technologies for energy markets, leveraging its diverse technology portfolio and research networks to achieve breakthrough innovations. The company plans to capitalize on its renewable fuels and metals businesses while pursuing strategic partnerships and investments to support its growth objectives.