COMSovereign Holding Shifts to OTC After Nasdaq Delisting

COMSovereign Holding (COMS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. was notified by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel that its common stock and warrants would be delisted from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to the failure to meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. Consequently, trading of the company’s securities moved to the OTC Pink Market starting January 31, 2024.

For further insights into COMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.