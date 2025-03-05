Comscore Inc. Reports Improved Net Income Amid Revenue Decline

comScore Inc ( (SCOR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information comScore Inc presented to its investors.

Comscore Inc. is a global media measurement and analytics company that provides insights into digital, TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership, helping media buyers and sellers make informed business decisions. In its latest earnings report, Comscore revealed a decrease in annual revenue for 2024 to $356 million from $371.3 million in 2023, while its net loss narrowed to $60.2 million from $79.4 million the previous year. The company also reported a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter, reaching $17.2 million compared to $16.4 million in Q4 2023.

Key financial highlights include a slight decline in Q4 revenue to $94.9 million from $95.1 million in the previous year, but a significant improvement in net income to $3.1 million from a net loss of $28.4 million in Q4 2023. Comscore’s cross-platform revenue saw substantial growth, increasing by 21.7% in Q4 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, although this was offset by declines in syndicated audience offerings and custom digital products.

Comscore’s strategic moves included a new financing agreement with Blue Torch Finance LLC, providing a $60 million borrowing capacity, and an amendment to its Data License Agreement with Charter Communications, expected to reduce cash license fees by an estimated $35 million. These actions aim to strengthen the company’s financial position and support future growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Comscore anticipates 2025 revenue to range between $360 million and $370 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12% to 15%. The company expects growth in its Content & Ad Measurement revenue, particularly from local TV and cross-platform products, while acknowledging ongoing challenges in national TV and syndicated digital revenue.