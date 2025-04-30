Computershare Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

The latest update is out from Computershare Limited ( (AU:CPU) ).

Computershare Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of May 1, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 20,739,459 ordinary fully paid securities, including 160,000 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects Computershare’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Computershare Limited

Computershare Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing services such as share registry, employee equity plans, and stakeholder communications. It focuses on offering technology-driven solutions to manage financial and governance processes for companies worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 21.39%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.84B

