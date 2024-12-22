Computershare Limited Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited announced a change in interest for its director, Stuart James Irving, with an acquisition of 136,605 performance rights, bringing his total to 435,150 performance rights along with 229,295 ordinary shares. This grant relates to his FY25 LTI award, aligning with the terms set in the 2024 AGM notice.

