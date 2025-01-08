Computershare Limited Announces Security Cessation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Computershare Limited ( (AU:CPU) ) has shared an update.

Computershare Limited announced the cessation of certain securities due to unmet conditions. Specifically, a total of 2,632 securities, comprising matching share rights and restricted share units, have lapsed as of December 31, 2024. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders depending on the role of these securities in their investment strategies.

More about Computershare Limited

Computershare Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing specialized services such as share registry and transfer services, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, and other financial services. The company is known for its global reach and expertise in managing financial transactions and equity solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 4.26%

Average Trading Volume: 865

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.76B

