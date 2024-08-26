Computershare Extends Buy-Back Program to 2025

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an extension of its ongoing stock buy-back program until August 25, 2025. The buy-back involves ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX code CPU, allowing the company to repurchase its shares from the market. This move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to managing its share capital actively.

