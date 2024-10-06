Computershare Announces Cessation of Securities

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced the cessation of various securities due to unmet conditions, affecting performance rights, matching share rights, and restricted share units. The lapse has occurred for a significant number of securities as conditions for maintaining these rights were not satisfied. Investors should note the changes, which reflect adjustments in the company’s capital structure.

