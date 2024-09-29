Computershare Advances Share Buy-Back Efforts

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has actively continued its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 101,184 ordinary fully paid shares as disclosed in their latest daily buy-back notification on September 30, 2024. The cumulative total of repurchased shares now stands at 15,181,516. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital effectively.

