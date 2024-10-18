Computacenter Strengthens Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has repurchased 144,318 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 2488.2759 pence as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This strategic move aims to strengthen shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury, bringing the total treasury shares to over 11 million. The transaction reflects Computacenter’s continued commitment to optimizing its capital structure and enhancing returns for investors.

