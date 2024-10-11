Computacenter Continues Share Buy-back Initiative

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has announced the purchase of 154,250 of its own ordinary shares on October 11, 2024, as part of its Share Buy-back Programme, with shares bought at a weighted average price of 2420.3519 pence each. The shares will be held in treasury, with the company now holding 10,584,307 treasury shares and 108,103,663 shares in issue excluding those in treasury. This latest buy-back is a continuation of Computacenter’s programme announced on July 26, 2024, bringing the total purchased shares to 6,037,446.

For further insights into GB:CCC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.