Compumedics Reports Record Sales Growth in U.S. Market

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.

Compumedics Limited is experiencing a surge in sales, particularly in the U.S. market, with orders for the first half of FY25 exceeding $31 million, marking a 200% increase from the previous year. This growth is largely driven by the company’s Somfit home sleep testing and brain research business, as well as successful expansions in Europe. The company anticipates further financial gains as they continue to expand their presence in the global market.

