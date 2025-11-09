Compumedics Expands MEG Sales with Major Chinese University Order

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Compumedics Limited ( (AU:CMP) ) has shared an update.

Compumedics Limited has secured a new $4.9 million MEG sales order from Beijing Normal University, bringing its total MEG sales to $25 million. This order strengthens Compumedics’ leadership in the Chinese neuro-imaging market and supports its growth strategy, with plans for further expansion in China, North America, and Europe. The deal highlights the company’s innovative MEG products and positions it for sustainable revenue growth through FY27.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CMP) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Compumedics Limited stock, see the AU:CMP Stock Forecast page.

More about Compumedics Limited

Compumedics Limited is a company specializing in neuro-imaging technology, particularly magnetoencephalography (MEG) systems, and is focused on expanding its market presence in Asia and North America.

Average Trading Volume: 129,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$70.92M

Find detailed analytics on CMP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue