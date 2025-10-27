Compugen’s COM701 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Compugen ((CGEN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Compugen Ltd is conducting a clinical trial titled ‘An Adaptive Clinical Platform Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of COM701 as Monotherapy or Combination Therapy as Maintenance Therapy in Participants With Relapsed Platinum Sensitive Ovarian Cancer (PSOC).’ The study aims to assess whether the experimental antibody COM701 can delay the progression of ovarian cancer and determine its safety profile. Key objectives include evaluating the time to disease progression and identifying potential side effects.

The intervention being tested is COM701, an experimental drug administered intravenously every three weeks. It is designed to serve as a maintenance therapy to potentially slow or halt the progression of ovarian cancer.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking (participant, care provider, investigator) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment, with an adaptive platform allowing for adjustments based on interim results.

The study began on March 12, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 24, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

For investors, this trial could significantly impact Compugen’s stock performance, especially if COM701 demonstrates efficacy and safety. The trial’s progress and outcomes could influence investor sentiment and position Compugen competitively within the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue