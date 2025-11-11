Compugen Reports Q3 2025 Results and Clinical Progress

Compugen ( (CGEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Compugen presented to its investors.

Compugen Ltd. is a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company leveraging AI/ML-powered computational discovery to develop innovative cancer treatments. In its third quarter of 2025, Compugen reported significant progress in its clinical trials and partnerships, despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous year. The company highlighted its ongoing trials, including the MAIA-ovarian platform trial and the promising results from its partner AstraZeneca’s rilvegostomig trials. Financially, Compugen maintains a solid cash position expected to support operations into Q3 2027, with no debt and recent share sales contributing to its liquidity. The company experienced a net loss this quarter, attributed to lower revenue from milestone payments. Looking ahead, Compugen remains focused on advancing its differentiated immuno-oncology pipeline and leveraging its AI/ML platform to discover new cancer therapies, supported by strong partnerships with AstraZeneca and Gilead.

