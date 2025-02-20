Compuage Infocom Ltd Undergoes Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Compuage Infocom Ltd ( (IN:COMPINFO) ) has shared an update.

Compuage Infocom Ltd has initiated a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process as per the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai. This development involves the reconstitution of the Committee of Creditors and the management of the company’s affairs by a Resolution Professional, indicating significant operational restructuring. This process could have substantial implications for stakeholders, including creditors and investors, as the company navigates its financial restructuring.

Compuage Infocom Ltd operates in the technology distribution industry, focusing on providing IT products and services. The company is a key player in distributing a wide range of technology solutions to various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: -17.59%

Average Trading Volume: 41,504

Current Market Cap: 196.4M INR

