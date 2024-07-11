Compress Group Concludes Buyback Program

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has reported the acquisition of 79,636 of its own shares for treasury, as part of a $500 million buyback program, with this transaction representing the final stage. The shares, bought through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, are intended for use in employee share schemes. After this purchase, the company has over 84 million shares in treasury, with the total number of shares in issue amounting to approximately 1.7 billion.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.