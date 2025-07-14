CompoSecure Appoints Two New Independent Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

CompoSecure ( (CMPO) ) has provided an update.

On July 12, 2025, CompoSecure, Inc. entered into an Amended and Restated Waiver Agreement to facilitate the appointment of two new independent directors, Kevin M. Moriarty and Rebecca K. Corbin Loree, to its Board of Directors. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the company’s strategic oversight and supporting its long-term value creation efforts. The new directors bring significant financial and capital markets expertise, which is expected to strengthen CompoSecure’s market leadership and drive disciplined growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (CMPO) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CompoSecure stock, see the CMPO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CMPO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMPO is a Neutral.

CompoSecure’s strong revenue growth and positive technical indicators are promising. However, significant financial stability concerns and a negative P/E ratio weigh down the overall score. The earnings call and corporate events add moderate support but do not offset the primary risks.

To see Spark’s full report on CMPO stock, click here.

More about CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, providing innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities. The company partners with market leaders, fintechs, and consumers globally to deliver premium branded experiences and ensure trust in financial and digital transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 779,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.45B

See more data about CMPO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue