Complii Fintech’s Director Increases Shareholding

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Craig Mason, who acquired 200,000 additional shares, bringing his total indirect holdings to 41.4 million shares. The purchase was made through Marshall William Holdings Pty Ltd, where Mr. Mason’s spouse is a director and sole shareholder. This move reflects an increased stake in the company, capturing the interest of investors monitoring director transactions.

