Complii Fintech Solutions Lists New Securities on ASX

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd ( (AU:CF1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd announced the quotation of 216,250 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CF1, effective January 21, 2025. This move could potentially enhance the company’s liquidity and broaden its investor base, reflecting strategic efforts to strengthen its market position and operational capabilities.

More about Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd operates within the financial technology industry, providing innovative solutions aimed at streamlining compliance and operational processes for financial services firms. The company focuses on delivering technology-driven products and services that enhance efficiency and regulatory compliance for its clients.

YTD Price Performance: 8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 416,493

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.37M

