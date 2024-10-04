Complii FinTech Solutions Finalizes Registry Direct Sale

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd has successfully completed the disposal of its subsidiary, Registry Direct, a move celebrated by its shareholders. The transaction included an immediate payment of $3.25 million, with additional service fee payments to follow over the next two years. This strategic sale fosters an ongoing partnership, ensuring Registry Direct’s continued access to Complii’s capital raising and trading platforms.

