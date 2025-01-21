Complii FinTech Solutions Expands Market Participation with New Share Issuance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd ( (AU:CF1) ).

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd has announced the issuance of 216,250 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unquoted performance rights under its Incentive Performance Rights Plan. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market operations, aligning with compliance regulations, and potentially improving its position in the financial technology sector.

More about Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd operates in the fintech industry, providing technology-driven solutions that focus on compliance and efficiency for financial services firms.

YTD Price Performance: 8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 416,493

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.37M

