Complii Fintech Director Increases Share Holdings

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd has disclosed a change in the interests of director Craig Mason, reporting an on-market purchase of 50,000 shares at $0.0195 each, thereby increasing his indirect holdings to 40,050,000 shares along with 28,000,000 performance rights. The purchase, which took place on September 20, 2024, was made through Marshall William Holdings Pty Ltd, where Mr. Mason’s spouse is the director and sole shareholder.

