Compliance Review Initiated by Stemcell United Ltd. Following ASX Breach

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Stemcell United Ltd. ( (AU:BP8) ) has shared an update.

Stemcell United Ltd. faced a compliance issue with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 due to a breach during the second conversion of convertible notes in June 2024. The company is undertaking a review of its convertible note agreements and processes to ensure future compliance and will seek shareholder approval for further conversions in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.2 exception 17.

More about Stemcell United Ltd.

Current Market Cap: €857.4K

Learn more about BP8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.