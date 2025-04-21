Complete Solaria Aims for Billion-Dollar Revenue Growth

Complete Solaria ( (CSLR) ) has shared an update.

Complete Solaria, operating under the SunPower brand, is focused on the solar energy industry, aiming to enhance its market presence by increasing its revenue from $300 million to over $1 billion through strategic acquisitions and maintaining high technical standards in solar panel and energy storage system innovations. The company’s CEO, TJ Rodgers, outlined a vision for 2025-2026 that emphasizes rapid revenue growth and cautious expense management to achieve profitability, while leveraging partnerships to regain SunPower’s reputation for innovation and excellence.

Spark’s Take on CSLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CSLR is a Underperform.

Complete Solaria’s overall stock score reflects severe financial challenges, with significant losses and negative equity weighing heavily on its financial stability. While technical analysis suggests a slightly positive short-term outlook and the earnings call points to some operational improvements, these factors are overshadowed by the company’s precarious financial position and valuation difficulties. The stock remains high-risk, needing substantial turnaround efforts to improve its long-term prospects.

More about Complete Solaria

YTD Price Performance: 3.17%

Average Trading Volume: 375,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $143.8M

