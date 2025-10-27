Compass Therapeutics’ Phase 1 Study of CTX-8371: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. ((CMPX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, Open-Label, Multiple-Ascending Dose Study of the Safety and Tolerability of CTX-8371 in Patients With Advanced Malignancies.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CTX-8371, a potential treatment for various advanced cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. This study is significant as it explores a new therapeutic option for patients with limited treatment alternatives.

The intervention being tested is CTX-8371, an experimental drug administered intravenously. It is designed to be given every two weeks, with doses ranging from 0.1 to 10.0 mg/kg, to assess its effects on patients with advanced malignancies.

The study follows an interventional design with a non-randomized, sequential intervention model. It is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the drug’s safety profile.

The study began on November 17, 2023, with primary completion expected by January 2, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and anticipated milestones of the study, providing a timeline for potential future developments.

The update on this study could influence Compass Therapeutics’ stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence. In the competitive landscape of oncology treatments, advancements in CTX-8371 could position Compass Therapeutics favorably against industry peers.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

