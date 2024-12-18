Compass Minerals Reports 2024 Earnings and 2025 Outlook

Compass Minerals Intl ( (CMP) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Compass Minerals Intl presented to its investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. is a global provider of essential minerals, including salt and plant nutrition products, serving various industries and focusing on safety and sustainability. In its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings report, the company highlighted its strategic shift back to core salt and plant nutrition businesses amidst a challenging year marked by one of the mildest winters in decades and the termination of its lithium project. The company reported a fiscal 2024 net loss of $206.1 million, largely due to non-cash impairments totaling $191 million. Despite these challenges, the adjusted EBITDA increased by 4% year-over-year to $206.3 million. The salt segment saw a 9% improvement in pricing despite a 20% decline in highway deicing sales volumes, while the plant nutrition segment experienced a 25% increase in sales volumes. Looking forward, Compass Minerals aims to enhance cash generation and reduce debt, with expectations for increased salt sales volumes in fiscal 2025 and stable plant nutrition earnings.