Compass Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Compass Group PLC reported robust organic revenue growth of 10.3% in the third quarter, with positive performance across all regions and a promising pipeline of new business opportunities. The company has made significant investments through M&A, including the acquisition of CH&CO and the disposal of its Brazilian business, totaling $836 million. Additionally, Compass is on track to complete a $500 million share buyback program by the end of the year, despite potential foreign exchange headwinds.

