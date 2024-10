Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has repurchased 64,494 of its ordinary shares as part of its $500 million share buyback initiative, with the latest transaction valued up to £25.55 per share. This strategic move aims to fulfill obligations related to employee share schemes and underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

