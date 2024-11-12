Compass Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has purchased 58,285 of its own shares as part of a significant $500 million share buyback program, reflecting a strategic move to manage its capital and meet employee share scheme obligations. This transaction contributes to the final stage of their buyback plan, enhancing shareholder value while utilizing treasury shares effectively. With a total of 1.69 billion voting shares in issue, the company continues to focus on optimizing its financial structure.

