Compass Group Announces Director’s Share Transaction

The latest announcement is out from Compass ( (GB:CPG) ).

Compass Group PLC announced the vesting of conditional awards under its Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 for Palmer Brown, the Group COO for North America. The transaction involved the acquisition of shares and subsequent sale to meet tax obligations, reflecting the company’s strategic incentive structures to align management interests with shareholder value.

More about Compass

Compass Group PLC is a leading company in the foodservice industry, providing catering and support services globally. Their primary focus is on delivering high-quality food and services to various sectors, including business and industry, healthcare, education, and sports and leisure.

YTD Price Performance: 26.24%

Average Trading Volume: 3,126,660

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £45.05B

