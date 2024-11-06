Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has repurchased 59,139 of its own shares as part of a $250 million share buyback program, with the shares to be held in treasury for future employee share schemes. This buyback is the final stage of a larger $500 million initiative, signaling the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Following this transaction, Compass holds over 89 million shares in treasury, reflecting a strategic move to manage its equity and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.