Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has reported the purchase of 730 of its own shares to be held in treasury, primarily for fulfilling employee share schemes. This transaction is part of the company’s substantial $500 million share buyback program, of which $250 million is earmarked for the final stage announced in June 2024. The share buyback reflects Compass Group’s ongoing commitment to return value to its shareholders.

