Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass Group PLC has bought back 31,735 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program, totaling $250 million. The shares, purchased at prices ranging from £23.73 to £23.82, will be held in treasury to fulfill future employee share scheme obligations. Following the transaction, Compass Group PLC’s total number of voting rights remains at 1,698,661,301 Ordinary Shares.

