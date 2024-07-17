Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has implemented a share buyback, purchasing 78,345 ordinary shares to potentially satisfy employee share scheme obligations. This move is part of a larger $500 million buyback program, with this recent transaction contributing to the second half of the commitment. Following the buyback, Compass Group PLC’s total voting rights equal the number of shares in issue, totaling 1,700,682,808.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.