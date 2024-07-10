Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has announced the buyback of 78,398 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing $500 million share repurchase program. The shares acquired on 9 July 2024 will be held as treasury shares, primarily to fulfill obligations related to employee share schemes. Following this transaction, the company’s total number of voting rights remains at 1,701,096,815 Ordinary Shares.

