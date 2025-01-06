Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Board Leadership Change

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An announcement from Compass Diversified Holdings ( (CODI) ) is now available.

Compass Diversified Holdings announced a change in its Board of Directors with Gordon M. Burns stepping down as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective January 3, 2025, due to other commitments. He will continue serving on the Board until the 2025 Annual Meeting. Nancy B. Mahon, a current director and Chief Sustainability Officer at The Estée Lauder Companies, has been appointed as the new Chair. This transition is part of CODI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and diversify its Board, with an emphasis on strong governance and oversight. The change reflects the company’s strategic focus on adapting to future challenges while maintaining a robust governance framework.

More about Compass Diversified Holdings

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) is a company that owns and manages a diverse portfolio of middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer, and healthcare sectors. Established in 2006, CODI uses its permanent capital base and expertise to maintain controlling ownership in its subsidiaries, focusing on long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The company provides debt and equity capital to its subsidiaries, promoting financial and operational flexibility.

YTD Price Performance: 0.66%

Average Trading Volume: 195,614

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

Find detailed analytics on CODI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.