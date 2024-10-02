Compass Advances Employee Share Plans with Buyback

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has bought back 2,408 of its own shares to fulfill obligations from employee share schemes, as part of its $500 million share buyback plan announced in November 2023. The shares were purchased through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, contributing to the second stage of this substantial buyback initiative. After the transaction, Compass Group PLC holds over 87 million shares in treasury, with nearly 1.7 billion shares remaining in issue for voting rights.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.