Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Reports Q3 2024 Financials

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) has released an update.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) posted a net revenue of R$11,066.6 million in Q3 2024, showing a 1.7% increase from the previous quarter, driven by a strong performance in the steel segment. However, the company faced a net loss of R$750.9 million due to lower operating income and higher financial expenses, exacerbated by unfavorable iron ore prices. Despite these challenges, CSN demonstrated resilience with record sales in mining and cement, while maintaining efforts to manage debt effectively.

