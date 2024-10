Compagnie des Alpes (FR:CDA) has released an update.

Compagnie des Alpes has announced the co-option of Martine Gerow as an independent director, succeeding Caisse d’Epargne Rhône-Alpes, which resigned. The appointment is pending ratification at the next General Meeting. Additionally, Caisse d’Epargne Rhône-Alpes will continue as a non-voting board member until 2026.

For further insights into FR:CDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.