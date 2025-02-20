Compagnie des Alpes Prepares for Annual General Meeting with Transparent Document Access

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Compagnie des Alpes ( (FR:CDA) ) has issued an update.

Compagnie des Alpes has announced the procedures for accessing documents related to its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 13, 2025. The company emphasizes transparency and accessibility for its stakeholders, with all relevant materials available online, reflecting its commitment to stakeholder engagement and regulatory compliance within the leisure industry.

More about Compagnie des Alpes

Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) is a prominent entity in the leisure industry, offering a wide range of services and experiences in Europe. With a legacy of over 35 years, it operates several renowned ski areas and leisure parks, and is a key player in outdoor activities, real estate, and hospitality sectors. CDA is committed to sustainable practices and innovation, aiming to provide exceptional experiences while respecting local environments.

YTD Price Performance: 5.54%

Average Trading Volume: 1,160

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €826.8M

