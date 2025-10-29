Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. Announces November 2025 Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. ( (IT:TIME) ) has issued an update.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. has announced an ordinary meeting scheduled for November 2025, where shareholders will deliberate on measures pursuant to art. 2446 of the Civil Code. The meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters in Turin, and participation will be facilitated through a designated representative. The announcement outlines the procedural details for shareholder participation, emphasizing the importance of the record date for voting rights and the necessity of proxy submissions.

More about Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. is a company operating in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of premium spirits and wines. The company is known for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility as a Società Benefit, indicating a focus on creating positive social and environmental impact alongside financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 87,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €5.21M

Find detailed analytics on TIME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue