Compagnia dei Caraibi Faces Going Concern Uncertainty in Latest Audit Report

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. ( (IT:TIME) ) has provided an announcement.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. has announced that KPMG’s audit report on its consolidated financial statement as of June 30, 2025, highlights significant uncertainties about the company’s ability to continue operating as a going concern. This raises concerns about the company’s financial stability and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A., founded in 2008 and listed on the stock exchange since July 2021, is a prominent player in the import, development, brand building, and distribution of premium and over-premium spirits, wines, and soft drinks globally, including Italian craft beers. The company operates in over 30 countries and has a direct presence in Italy, Spain, and the United States. It is known for its exclusive distribution of trendy and emerging brands and has expanded its business model with the Dispensa project targeting end consumers. Compagnia dei Caraibi is committed to ESG principles, having become a Società Benefit and obtained B Corp certification.

Average Trading Volume: 68,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €6.56M

