Community Bank System Updates Agreements and Hikes Dividend

Community Financial System, Inc. has recently amended its Employment Agreement and Executive Severance Plan to align with its new corporate name and ensure employees, including executive officers, can freely communicate with governmental agencies without breaching confidentiality or disparagement clauses. Additionally, the company has announced a dividend increase to $0.46 per share, set to be paid out to shareholders on record by October 10, 2024.

