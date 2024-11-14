Community Bancorp’s Steady Growth and Strategic Expansion

Community Bancorp ( (CTBI) ) has provided an update.

Community Trust Bancorp, a leading bank holding company in Kentucky, has demonstrated steady growth with total assets reaching $6 billion and a market capitalization of $896.5 million. The bank’s strategic focus on community banking has enabled it to maintain a strong financial position with a cash dividend yield of 3.79% and a P/E ratio of 10.2x. As the third largest Kentucky domiciled bank, it continues to expand its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, boasting a comprehensive portfolio of loans and deposits across multiple regions.

