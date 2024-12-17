CommScope Strengthens Capital with Strategic Refinancing

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
CommScope Holding ( (COMM) ) just unveiled an announcement.
CommScope has completed a strategic refinancing transaction to strengthen its capital structure by securing $3.15 billion in new first-lien term loans and $1 billion in first-lien notes. This move will allow the company to address its 2025 and 2026 debt maturities, fully repay existing debts, and focus on long-term growth by investing in core businesses as the telecom industry recovers.
More about CommScope Holding
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is a global leader in network connectivity solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to create advanced wired and wireless networks.
YTD Price Performance: 105.67%
Average Trading Volume: 4,337,683
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $1.25B
